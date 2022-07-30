B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 238.9% in July

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 238.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Price Performance

Shares of BRIV stock remained flat at $9.76 during trading hours on Friday. 26,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.