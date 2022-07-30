Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €190.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

adidas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €167.80 ($171.22) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of €171.61 and a 200 day moving average of €199.25.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

