Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 510 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 510 ($6.14) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
BCKIF opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.24.
About Babcock International Group
