Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $272.61 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $6.48 or 0.00026430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $272.61 million and $34.82 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,193,117 coins and its circulating supply is 42,042,632 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

