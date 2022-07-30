Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

