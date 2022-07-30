Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,822. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
