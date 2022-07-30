Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,822. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 236.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

