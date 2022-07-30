Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 4075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

