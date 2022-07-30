Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bankinter stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $6.54.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
