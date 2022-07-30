Barclays PLC (BARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barclays Stock Up 4.5 %

BARC opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.22. The company has a market cap of £25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 449.09.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BARC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.45) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.