Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.14) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,821.25 ($21.94).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Trading Down 2.0 %

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($23.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,558.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,767.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.92. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.50 ($16.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,965.50 ($23.68).

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Compass Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). In related news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). Also, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88).

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.