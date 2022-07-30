Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 258.5% in July

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 258.5% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basanite Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 178,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

