Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 258.5% in July

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 258.5% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Basanite Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 178,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
About Basanite
