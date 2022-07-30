Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,232,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.