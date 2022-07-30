BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $126,106.63 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $126,106.63 and $102.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

