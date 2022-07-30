Beer Money (BEER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $387,551.18

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $387,551.18 and approximately $8,960.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00130777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

