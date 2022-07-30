Beer Money (BEER) Market Capitalization Hits $383,269.68

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $383,269.68 and $17,922.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,917.67 or 0.99973373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00130583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

