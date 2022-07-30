Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($107.14) to €107.00 ($109.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($77.55) to €81.00 ($82.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($112.24) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.