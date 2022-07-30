Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $45.86 million and approximately $80.37 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

