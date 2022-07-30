Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bénéteau Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEAF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.
Bénéteau Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bénéteau (BTEAF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.