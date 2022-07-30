Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEAF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Bénéteau Company Profile

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

