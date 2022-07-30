Berenberg Bank Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 55

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.73) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.21 billion and a PE ratio of 646.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.48.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In other news, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,361.45). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

