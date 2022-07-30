Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

