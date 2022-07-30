Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 3.2%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.92 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 2,411,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,331,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bidstack Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Bidstack Group Trading Up 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

About Bidstack Group

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

