Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.57) to GBX 1,350 ($16.27) in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $23.22.
About Big Yellow Group
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
