Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) PT Lowered to €28.00 at UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of BFLBY stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Bilfinger has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.36.

Bilfinger Announces Dividend

About Bilfinger

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.6992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%.

(Get Rating)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.