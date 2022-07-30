BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 356.2% from the June 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 333.0 days.
BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $11.75 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.
About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)
