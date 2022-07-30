Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $563.26. The stock had a trading volume of 248,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.67.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
