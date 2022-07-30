Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.25-$16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $215.06 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,301 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

