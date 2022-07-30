BitCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $113.00 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. BitCash has a market capitalization of $20,634.57 and $113.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00612624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

