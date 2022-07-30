Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $23,621.54 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $451.36 billion and $28.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $23,621.54 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00612252 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00263723 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015729 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002966 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,107,912 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
