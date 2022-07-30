Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $65.23 or 0.00266471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $69.70 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,480.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00612718 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001035 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005211 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014567 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002865 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,128,352 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
