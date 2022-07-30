BitcoinZ Hits One Day Volume of $59,221.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $59,221.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00281223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00142827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00077837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,423,857,037 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

