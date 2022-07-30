BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $43,368.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00275361 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00143720 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00075450 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,425,357,037 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.