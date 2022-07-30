BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.