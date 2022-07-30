Blank Wallet Trading 39% Higher Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

