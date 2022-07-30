BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,056,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($63.57) to €64.30 ($65.61) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($61.22) to €63.00 ($64.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($63.27) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $23.76. 281,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.6552 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

