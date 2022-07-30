BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

DSM stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

