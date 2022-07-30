Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 803.33 ($9.68).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.41) to GBX 780 ($9.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.04) to GBX 665 ($8.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 695 ($8.37) to GBX 595 ($7.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,935.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 659.51. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.23%.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 654 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($23,638.55).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

