Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.40

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bodycote Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 659.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,007 ($12.13). The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,935.48.

Insider Transactions at Bodycote

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 654 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($23,638.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bodycote

BOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.41) to GBX 780 ($9.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.04) to GBX 665 ($8.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 695 ($8.37) to GBX 595 ($7.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 803.33 ($9.68).

(Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also

