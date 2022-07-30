Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.40

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bodycote Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 659.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,007 ($12.13). The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,935.48.
Insider Transactions at Bodycote
In related news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 654 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($23,638.55).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bodycote
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
See Also
