Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $67.00. 11,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $2.5914 dividend. This is a positive change from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.