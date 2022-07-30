Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.58

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.58 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 31388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,664,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

