Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Cap of $23.97 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $23.97 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00213971 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00516238 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.