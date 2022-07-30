Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.13. 12,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

