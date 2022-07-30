Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Shares of BFH opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $106.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
