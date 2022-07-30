Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.13 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.84 EPS.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

BFH traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 1,332,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,937. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFH. TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

