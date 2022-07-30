Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Bread Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
BFH stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
