Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

BFH stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

