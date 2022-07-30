Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59. Approximately 6,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 853,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.84 earnings per share.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

