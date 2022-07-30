Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.48. 47,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $69,322.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,878,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

