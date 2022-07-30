British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,997.78 ($48.17).

British American Tobacco Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,220.50 ($38.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,485.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,329.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £72.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,088.01. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

