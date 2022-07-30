Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$68.62

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.62.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$64.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.29. BCE has a one year low of C$61.42 and a one year high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

