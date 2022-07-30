BRR OpCo LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.76 and its 200 day moving average is $386.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

