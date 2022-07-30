BRR OpCo LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $38,594,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.